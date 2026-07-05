Mumbai Monsoon Horror Continues: 63-Year-Old Man Crushed To Death As Tree Falls On Shop Amid Heavy Rain | CCTV Video

Kurla: Civic apathy in Mumbai has claimed yet another life in Mumbai as a 63-year-old man was crushed to death on Sunday when a tree fell on a shop in Kurla amidst heavy rainfall.

The tragedy took place in Naupada, near Hindi BMC School, Gomes Gown Building, Kamani, Kurla (West). The victim, identified as Yunus Kundawala, was going towards the shop after stepping off his two-wheeler when the tree was uprooted.

Yunus, who sustained serious injuries, was pulled from under the tree by locals. He was rushed to the Fauzia Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

A horrific CCTV footage of the incident showed several people coming and going on the road, busy on their normal day-to-day errands. Suddenly, the huge tree collapsed, creating panic amongst the public.

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As per reports, the shop on which the tree fell had recently been bought was Yunus. The new shop had not yet opened to the public. The victim was preparing for the inauguration day when the tragedy struck.

This is not an isolated incident of trees falling in the city amidst heavy rainfall.

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Old Tree Falls On Parked Cars

A tree, said to be around 10 years old, fell on several cars parked in Bandra.

An eyewitness said, “There were four cars here in total. One of them has already left. The tree, which was located inside the premises, fell after strong winds blew. I work as the security guard here. It is a very old tree; it has been here for about 10 years. People park their cars here... One car managed to leave, but the others are trapped... fortunately, there was no one around or inside the vehicles.”

11-Year-Old Kid Dies After Tree Falls On Him

An 11-year-old boy named Vihan Shrivastav was crushed to death when a tree collapsed on his school bus amidst heavy rainfall in Chembur on Tuesday.

Vihan was the only child of his parents. His family alleged that the tragedy could have been prevented, adding that the tree was in a dangerous condition and should have been removed earlier. According to the boy's grandfather, residents had raised concerns about the tree earlier, but no proper action had been taken.

Man Dies After Falling In Open Manhole

Just two days after Vihan's death, a 60-year-old man died on after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. The victim, identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh, fell into a 25-foot-deep stormwater drain that had been left completely uncovered for active maintenance work.