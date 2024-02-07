Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Civil Judge Dies by Suicide at Governtment Residence in UP’s Badayun

A civil judge allegedly died by suicide on Saturday at her government residence in Badayun; her aides informed the police after she did not answer her door

Srinwanti Das
Representative image of suicide.
Representative image of suicide. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Badayun: A civil judge allegedly died by suicide on Saturday at her government residence in Badayun. Justice Jyotsana Rai was a resident of Mau but had been posted in Badayun for a year.

Her aides informed the police after she did not answer her door on Saturday morning, sources said. On receiving word of the incident, the district judge, SSP and judicial officers reached the judge's residence. A forensic team, too, reached the scene and went about collecting samples. Justice Rai took up her posting in Badayun from Ayodhya a year ago. It was her second posting. A large number of judicial personnel and lawyers were present at the judge's residence after news of her death came out.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News37 minutes ago

  5. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement