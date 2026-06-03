'Civilian Population & Infrastructure Must Not Be Targeted': MEA Condemns Iranian Attack on Kuwait Airport That Killed an Indian

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack on Kuwait International Airport that claimed the life of one Indian national and left several others injured.

In an official statement, the MEA expressed deep regret over the incident amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

“We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured,” the ministry said.

The MEA reiterated India’s consistent position that civilian populations and civilian infrastructure must be protected.

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“Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks,” the statement added.

The ministry offered its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national. It confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is providing all possible assistance to the injured citizens and remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of the broader Indian community in the country.

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“Indian Missions and Posts across the region are on alert and continue to proactively support our community,” the MEA noted.