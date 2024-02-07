Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

CJI Chandrachud Lauds SC's Digital Leap at Diamond Jubilee, Over 29 Lakh Cases E-Filed Nationwide

the Supreme Court's upgraded e-filing platform saw a surge with 1,28,000 cases filed, coupled with virtual hearings, democratising access.

Digital Desk
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Chief Justice Chandrachud, while addressing the Supreme Court's Diamond Jubilee Celebration, highlighted the transformative impact of technology on legal proceedings. "We now have the facility of filing cases at the click of a button," said the Chief Justice, unveiling the upgraded Supreme Court e-filing platform introduced in May 2023. The platform has proven to be a game-changer, simplifying the 24/7 filing of cases, with 128,000 e-filings conducted thus far on the new SC platform. The shift towards e-filings has been palpable, marking a consistent rise compared to physical filings and now extending to 25 states."They have recorded over 29 Lakh case filings”, CJI added.

Justice Chandrachud, during his address, acknowledged the crucial role played by technology in sustaining legal processes during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. "Even after the pandemic, hybrid hearings continue to be a feature of our courts," he stated, underlining the court's commitment to democratising access. The innovative approach allows any Indian lawyer, regardless of location, to argue before the Supreme Court through video conferencing.

Further reflecting on the essence of the Supreme Court's establishment, Chief Justice Chandrachud added, "The Supreme Court was established with a sense of idealism that laws would be interpreted by a constitutional court in accordance with the rule of law and not by colonial values or social hierarchies." He affirmed the court's role as a ‘bulwark’ against injustice, tyranny, and arbitrariness, resonating with its foundational principles.

Advertisement

"The fact that people approach it in large numbers shows how far we have succeeded in discharging that role," acknowledged Chief Justice Chandrachud, expressing satisfaction in the court's role in dispensing justice.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Emraan Hashmi To Be Part Of Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2? Find Out

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  3. Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfall

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement