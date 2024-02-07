Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:57 IST
CJI Chandrachud Lauds SC's Digital Leap at Diamond Jubilee, Over 29 Lakh Cases E-Filed Nationwide
the Supreme Court's upgraded e-filing platform saw a surge with 1,28,000 cases filed, coupled with virtual hearings, democratising access.
New Delhi: Chief Justice Chandrachud, while addressing the Supreme Court's Diamond Jubilee Celebration, highlighted the transformative impact of technology on legal proceedings. "We now have the facility of filing cases at the click of a button," said the Chief Justice, unveiling the upgraded Supreme Court e-filing platform introduced in May 2023. The platform has proven to be a game-changer, simplifying the 24/7 filing of cases, with 128,000 e-filings conducted thus far on the new SC platform. The shift towards e-filings has been palpable, marking a consistent rise compared to physical filings and now extending to 25 states."They have recorded over 29 Lakh case filings”, CJI added.
Justice Chandrachud, during his address, acknowledged the crucial role played by technology in sustaining legal processes during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. "Even after the pandemic, hybrid hearings continue to be a feature of our courts," he stated, underlining the court's commitment to democratising access. The innovative approach allows any Indian lawyer, regardless of location, to argue before the Supreme Court through video conferencing.
Further reflecting on the essence of the Supreme Court's establishment, Chief Justice Chandrachud added, "The Supreme Court was established with a sense of idealism that laws would be interpreted by a constitutional court in accordance with the rule of law and not by colonial values or social hierarchies." He affirmed the court's role as a ‘bulwark’ against injustice, tyranny, and arbitrariness, resonating with its foundational principles.
"The fact that people approach it in large numbers shows how far we have succeeded in discharging that role," acknowledged Chief Justice Chandrachud, expressing satisfaction in the court's role in dispensing justice.
