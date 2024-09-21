Published 22:05 IST, September 21st 2024
CJI Chandrachud Calls for Greater Awareness and Support for Rare Diseases in Society
CJI Chandrachud on Saturday emphasised the need to create awareness about rare diseases in society, by being empathetic and supportive to such parents.
Create awareness about rare diseases in society, Says CJI Chandrachud | Image: X@LiveLaw
