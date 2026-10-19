CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to Be Produced Before SEM at 2 PM: Ratna Singh

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at 2 pm on Monday, their legal counsel said, as their judicial custody ends.

In a post on X, advocate Ratna Singh said the two activists were scheduled to appear before the new SEM and expressed hope that there would be no further delays in the proceedings.

“Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das are scheduled to be produced before the new SEM at 2 PM today. Their judicial custody ends today. I sincerely hope there will be no further delays - no IO switching off phone for hours, no threatening messages, no hearing at 6 PM, no tyre puncture to be not able to produce them," Singh said.

“Basically no ‘Upar se orders’,” she further added.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly threatening a SEM in connection with the bail proceedings of CJP activists Ranka and Das, sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke said that he and his associates would continue their efforts despite what he described as illegal arrests and detentions. He added that they would regroup and chalk out their next course of action after Das and Ranka returned.

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Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Dipke expressed hope that both leaders would be released on Sunday and said he was on his way to meet advocate Vrinda Grover to discuss legal matters.

"Once Saurav and Ashu come, we will gather, restrategize, and determine how to move forward. Given what we have witnessed over the past few days, including the illegal arrests and detentions, it is clear that there is an attempt to intimidate us. However, we will neither be intimidated nor back down. This is a long battle, and we are fully prepared for it. Hopefully, both of them will be released today. I am on my way to meet Vrinda Ma'am to discuss some legal matters regarding this," said Dipke.

Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained by the Delhi Police ahead of the proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Connaught Place’s Central Park. Dipke was released from the Mandir Marg Police Station. Dipke was also produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station.

On October 12, the Delhi Police arrested Das, Ranka and others for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue.