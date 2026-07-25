CJP, Centre Set for Crucial Third Round of Talks Today; Pradhan's Exit Remains Key Flashpoint
The Centre and Cockroach Janta Party will hold talks to resolve the NEET paper leak issue, with Union Minister Pradhan's resignation as a key hurdle. CJP insists on accountability, while the Supreme Court will hear petitions regarding police actions during protests.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are set to hold the third round of talks on Friday in a fresh bid to break the deadlock over the alleged NEET paper leak row, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remaining the biggest hurdle to a breakthrough.
According to reports, the government has sought more time to respond to CJP's demand for Pradhan's resignation and has so far given no indication that it is willing to consider the move.
CJP leaders, however, have maintained that accountability at the highest level is non-negotiable and have insisted that the minister's exit is central to resolving the crisis.
The meeting comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of measures to tighten the examination system, including fast-track courts for paper leak cases, stricter punishment for offenders, and sweeping reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA). While the Centre has projected these steps as a major reform package, CJP has said its core demand remains unchanged.
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Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions on Monday alleging police excesses during the recent protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The pleas seek an independent probe into the police action following clashes between protesters and security personnel.
The latest talks also follow activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre that issues related to examination reforms and accountability would be discussed in Parliament. However, CJP leaders have said the protest movement will continue until concrete action is taken on their demands.
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With both sides preparing for another round of negotiations today, the outcome of the meeting is expected to determine whether the ongoing standoff moves towards a resolution or heads for another phase of protests.
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