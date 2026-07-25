'Bad Characters, Attackers With Knives': Over 2,500 People With Criminal Record Flagged At Jantar Mantar Protests Via FRS

New Delhi: Sources reported that the Delhi Police's Facial Recognition System (FRS), set up in response to the July 20 protest violence, flagged upwards of 2,500 people with criminal records at Jantar Mantar over a three-day period.

Police insiders noted that the technology picked up these individuals from July 21 to July 23 after being deployed to boost security following clashes during the opposition-backed demonstration.

Police stated that agitators hidden within the crowd targeted law enforcement officers and launched assaults using knives and other sharp weapons, as per reports.

Cameras at entry-exit

Notably, the technology serves as a powerful deterrent, enabling authorities to closely monitor anyone attempting to exploit the demonstration to disrupt public order at the protest site, as per reports.

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To keep a check on the protest, four FRS cameras connected to the Delhi Police database have been positioned at main entry and exit points surrounding the site.

Reports stated that the main objective of the FRS was to ensure that people with criminal backgrounds do not exploit the protest site to disrupt the law and order situation there.

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How FRS works

An officer explained that the FRS links directly to the Delhi Police database to spot wanted criminals, fugitives, repeat offenders, and classified "Bad Characters" already logged in police archives.

The technology is designed specifically to single out individuals with criminal backgrounds who might exploit large crowds, rather than focusing on regular demonstrators.

Additionally, the setup relies on high-resolution cameras capable of capturing clear facial images from afar. Within seconds, the system compares each face against the Delhi Police database. If a match is found for a wanted suspect or fugitive, the relevant police unit is instantly notified to ensure swift legal action.

Another officer noted that the deployment fulfills both preventive and investigative functions by spotting antisocial elements early and bolstering security measures without disrupting regular demonstrators.

It must be noted this is not the initial deployment of the technology by the Delhi Police, as the system has previously been utilised for citywide security during major events and celebrations such as Republic Day, Independence Day, Holi, Diwali, Eid, and Ramlila.

15 FIRs lodged

Following the violent clashes on July 20, So far, Delhi Police has registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence and is continuing its investigation into those allegedly involved in the attacks on police personnel and damage to public property.

NEET protests

The demonstrations were triggered by accusations of widespread corruption in recruitment and exam processes, prompting thousands of students to rally for systemic reforms and accountability.

A central demand among the demonstrators has been the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of the NEET paper leak scandal.

The movement escalated significantly on July 20 when demonstrators supported by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) marched toward Parliament under a 'Sansad Chalo' banner before being blocked by law enforcement.

The resulting confrontation involved police using batons and tear gas to break up the gathering, causing injuries to both protesters and security personnel and leading to multiple criminal cases being filed.

Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, participating in the protests while on a 26-day hunger strike, concluded his fast early Friday morning following discussions with Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.