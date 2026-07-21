CJP Mob Fury Caught on Cam: Protesters Brutally Assault, Attempt to Lynch RAF Officer; Disturbing Visuals Show Delhi Cops Chased and Attacked

Disturbing visuals accessed from the violent CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, protesters are seen launching brutal attacks on Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and Delhi Police during march towards Parliament.

The visuals showed an RAF officer being surrounded and beaten by a mob. The CJP workers tried to remove the helmet of the RAF officer while brutally assaulting him. Another footage also showed police personnel being chased and attacked by the protesters. In one sequence, over 100 protesters can be seen chasing police personnel as clashes intensified.

Visuals accessed from the violence also showed how aggrressive protesters overturned and vandalised multiple police vehicles during the unrest.

RAF Commandant Injured On Duty | EXCLUSIVE

Speaking to Republic Media Network, injured RAF Assistant Commandant Sonia Sehrawat, who led the RAF deployment at Jantar Mantar, narrated the sequence of events that led to the violence. Sehrawat said that shoes and slippers were hurled at the force while beer bottles were smashed at security personnel, leaving eight people injured.

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She said that RAF personnel also rescued female protesters who had fallen when the ruckus caused stampede-like situation, saving their lives despite the violence unfolding around them. According to the Assistant Commandant, anti-social elements had joined the protest, shouted vile obscenities and attempted to break the Delhi Police line of defence to march towards Parliament.

“There were very few students present and that the crowd largely comprised middle-aged individuals, with some identifying themselves as YouTubers while others represented NGOs and political parties,” Sehrawat said. She revealed how women protesters were deliberately pushed to the front so that the mob could break through police barricades.

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Clarifying to the rumours, Assistant Commandant Sehrawat said that the RAF did not stop anyone and allowed everyone to proceed. She also asserted that not a single tear-gas shell was fired at Jantar Mantar.

According to Delhi Police, more than 118 police personnel, including senior officers and women police personnel, were injured during the clashes, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries.

Watch her recounting the entire sequence of the violence here -

Digital Evidence Under Scanner, FIRs Filed

Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into the violence and is relying heavily on digital evidence. Investigative teams are analysing more than 250 videos, including mobile phone recordings, CCTV footage, drone camera footage and police body-worn camera recordings to identify those allegedly involved in the violence.

Police are examining whether any of the identified suspects have previous criminal records and whether those involved in stone-pelting, vandalism, attacks on police personnel and damage to police vehicles acted in an organised manner. Delhi Police is closely monitoring whether protesters were mobilised or provoked through WhatsApp or Telegram groups.

Crackding down on the ones who caused ruckus on the streests of national capital, multiple FIRs have been registered at various police stations under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIRs were filed against violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstruction of government officials while discharging their duties and the snatching of police jackets and helmets.

Cases have been registered under provisions of the BNS, 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

The invoked sections include:

Section 223(b): Disobedience of lawful orders and obstruction of official duty

Section 221: Obstructing a public servant

Section 132: Assault on a public servant

Section 121(1): Unlawful assembly

Sections 189(3), 190, 191(2)(3), 192: Rioting and unlawful assembly

Section 324(5): Acts disturbing public order

Section 109(1): Attempt to commit serious violent offences

Section 125: Acts endangering human life

Section 3(5): Common intention

Section 61(2): Criminal conspiracy

Additional provisions include Section 25(1AB) of the Arms Act and Section 3 of the PDPP Act. The FIRs stated how the protesters unlawfully assembled, disrupted public order, obstructed government work, engaged in violence and damaged public property.

'Anarchy in the name of Students’

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the protesters of orchestrating violence, alleging the unrest was ‘not a student movement’ but ‘anarchy in the name of students’ backed by political sponsors. In a message to the CJP protesters, he said that India's democracy is decided by the ballot and not by violence on the streets.