'Nobody Pays Me to Participate in the Protest': CJP's Vijeta Dahiya Responds to Outrage Over Fast-Food Break | WATCH

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya found himself at the epicentre of a viral social media storm after a video surfaced allegedly showing him taking a fast-food break at a local mall during the party's high-octane "Chalo Sansad" demonstration in New Delhi.

The controversy erupted alongside heavy clashes on the capital's streets, where police deployed lathicharge and tear gas to control the crowd, leading to injuries and detentions.

As photos and footage of demonstrators facing security forces flooded the internet, an unverified video showed a group confronting Dahiya inside a fast-food outlet.

The confrontation immediately caught fire online, with critics raising sharp questions: Why was a prominent party spokesperson enjoying a burger while supporters were clashing with law enforcement on the streets?

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The Social Media Firestorm

Critics on X and Instagram hit out at the optics of the situation, labelling the move as out-of-touch and insensitive to grassroots demonstrators.

"Where were you at the protest time?" says a user on X. "The movement isn't yours anymore, that's for sure,” says another user.

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A third user: “Why are you promoting the burger for free?” A fourth user said, “This is the same thing the government is doing that we're fighting against: no accountability and lack of empathy for the ones who have suffered. I don't think we need more of this.”

A fifth user wrote, "This 20th July protest was done so that the so-called faces of the CJP can get fame and position in politics. They motivated everyone for the protest, but then they themselves were not there for leadership and let the students sacrifice their lives in protest. This is what politicians do. The leaders ran from the protest and were having a gala time somewhere, relaxing and just posting on Instagram the stories of those who were in real suffering. There is no difference between them and CJP spokespersons & so-called leaders. Please be aware of it."

Supporters and independent commentators, however, urged caution, pointing out that brief clips taken out of context rarely convey the full story or account for necessary physical breaks during prolonged political events.

"I Haven't Slept for Two Days": Dahiya Hits Back

Dahiya took to Instagram to issue a fiery clarification. Addressing his critics directly, he revealed that he had been relentlessly working on the movement for over a month and a half, operating on virtually no sleep for two consecutive nights.

He explained that he had actively participated in the initial march before briefly showering, refreshing, and eating after believing the march had dispersed.

"Nobody pays me to participate in the protest," Dahiya stated, reiterating that he was dedicated to the country's welfare.