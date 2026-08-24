CJP Warns Centre Against Delay in Fulfilling Commitments to Youth; National Working Committee to Meet Today

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday raised concerns over the Central Government's alleged failure to fulfil commitments made to the country's youth, including assurances related to the withdrawal or quashing of FIRs registered against students and protesters and compensation for families of deceased NEET victims.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has expressed severe concern regarding the Union Government's conduct following the commitments made to young citizens, which had previously prompted the CJP to call off its nationwide agitation on July 25. According to a statement released by the party today, the Supreme Court asked the Union Government on August 18 to submit a comprehensive list of FIRs registered against students and protesters nationwide.

"This would have enabled the Court to utilise its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash them simultaneously. However, the government reportedly did not commit to providing the list," the statement read. Speaking at a subsequent press conference, CJP Co-Convener Saurav Das and Legal Affairs Lead Ratna Singh asserted that the administration is trying to renege on solemn promises made after the withdrawal of their previous agitation.

The party reiterated that its demands include the withdrawal of all protest-related FIRs, an end to punitive actions against peaceful protesters, and written assurances regarding compensation for the families of deceased NEET victims.

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Stating that "our good faith must not be mistaken for weakness," the CJP announced that its National Working Committee will meet on August 24 to decide on its next steps. While the ongoing protests previously resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the party maintains it will not rest until every commitment made to the youth is fully realised.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, while the CJP continues its 'school thik karo' initiative across the country, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka demanded the arrest of those involved in the alleged violence during the party workers' visit to a government school in Jaipur's Rampura-Kanwarpura village, reiterating that the Rajasthan government must act on the FIRs filed in connection with the incident.

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