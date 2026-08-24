Flash Floods Hit Agartala: Pregnant Woman Among 1,300 Rescued, CM Manik Saha Visits Affected Zones

Agartala: A 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued 1,300 people, including a pregnant woman, from flood-affected areas of Agartala following heavy rainfall and shifted them to a safe location.

Inspector Ajeet Kumar said the 30-member team was also engaged in clearing a highway blocked by a fallen tree and was equipped with water rescue, collapsed structure search and rescue, and medical first responder equipment.

"During the operation, we rescued 1,300 people, including a pregnant woman, and moved them to a safe location. Road clearance work is also currently underway here; a tree had fallen due to the heavy rain, obstructing the highway... Our team consists of 30 personnel... We are fully equipped with all disaster-related gear - such as WRO (Water Rescue Operations equipment) tools, CSSR (Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue) tools, and MFR (Medical First Responder) equipment - and are fully prepared to carry out any operation," he told ANI.

The Sub-Divisional Administration, Police, NDRF and SDRF personnel are carrying out relief, rescue and assistance operations in the affected areas.

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Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday evening visited several flood-affected areas in Agartala to assess the situation and take stock of the condition of people affected by the flooding.

The Chief Minister also visited relief camps where several flood-hit families have taken shelter. He interacted with the affected residents, enquired about their well-being and reviewed the facilities and assistance being provided to them.

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Chief Minister Saha assured the affected people that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to provide relief and support to those impacted by the floods.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also met with displaced residents taking shelter at the relief camp set up in Vivekananda School at Bardowali, taking stock of their well-being and assuring them of comprehensive administrative assistance.

Addressing the situation on the ground, CM Manik Saha posted on X: “Visited the flood-affected areas near Ashram Chowmuhani in West Tripura district following the incessant rainfall. I also met people taking shelter at Vivekananda School in Bardowali and took stock of their situation, assuring them of all necessary administrative assistance.”

"During this difficult time, the administration is working tirelessly to stand by the people, ensure their safety, and provide all necessary support and relief," the Chief Minister added.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an official flood alert, warning that the River Haora in the West Tripura district is currently flowing in a severe flood situation with a continuous rising trend.

According to data released by the CWC, the water level was recorded at 10.72 meters at 08:00 hours, crossing the danger mark of 10.70 meters by 0.02 meters.

In an X post, the Central Water Commission on X stated, “River Haora at Haora in West_Tripura district of Tripura is flowing in a severe flood situation with a rising trend. At 0800hrs, it was flowing at a water level of 10.72 m, which is 0.02m above its danger level of 10.70m. Hydrograph is appended.”