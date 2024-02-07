Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Class 10 Girl Student Abducted, Gang-Raped, Thrown Off Bridge in MP's Gwalior, Probe On

In a shocking incident, two miscreants abducted and gang-raped a class 10 girl student and later threw her off the bridge in Gwalior.

Ronit Singh
Class 10 Girl Student Abducted, Gang-Raped, Thrown Off Bridge in MP's Gwalior, Probe On
Class 10 Girl Student Abducted, Gang-Raped, Thrown Off Bridge in MP's Gwalior, Probe On | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gwalior: In a shocking incident, two miscreants abducted and gang-raped a class 10 girl student and later threw her off the bridge in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. 

A search operations has been launched to nab the absconding accused, said police adding that the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the 16-year-old girl was on her way to attend the coaching class. 

The accused, identified as Bobby Rawat (19) and Satendra Kushwaha (28), abducted the girl and took her near Sahrai bridge in Dabra area and gang-raped her.

“They raped the girl, thrashed her brutally, and later threw her from the Sahrai bridge. The girl was found in an unconscious state by a local resident who informed her family and admitted her to a hospital in Gwalior,” town inspector (Dabra), Yashwant Goyal, said,

Gang-Rape Victim Survives Serious Injuries 

The victim suffered several serious injuries in the incident, including fractures in her ribs and legs, and deep wounds in her private parts, but her condition is stable now. 

The police team recorded survivor's statement on Wednesday, after she regained consciousness, and acted on the complaint by booking the two absconding accused. 

An FIR has been lodged against Rawat and Kushwaha under sections 376 (D) (gang rape), 366 (abduction) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual offence (Pocso) Act.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:50 IST

