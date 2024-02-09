Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Class 8 Girl Student Dies of Suspected Heart Attack in Telangana's Siddipet

The student has been identified as Ambati Lakshanya, a student of a private school in Siddipet.

Digital Desk
HEARTBREAKING: 15-year-old Telangana boy dies of heart attack after having breakfast
The girl's death has raised concerns over the rising cases of heart attack among children. | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: A class 8 student died after falling unconscious in Siddipet in Telangana on Wednesday. The incident took place at Thadkapally village of Siddipet Urban Mandal.

According to sources, heart attack is said to be a possible cause behind her death. The student has been identified as Ambati Lakshanya, a student of a private school in Siddipet.

Advertisement

Sources revealed that the minor had taken a tablet prescribed by a doctor as she was suffering from fever on Tuesday. On Wednesday, after she fell unconscious in the bathroom her parents rushed her to a doctor who declared her dead with heart attack being the reason behind it.

The incident has left the village in shock. The girl's death has raised concerns over the rising cases of heart attack among children.
 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement