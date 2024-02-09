The girl's death has raised concerns over the rising cases of heart attack among children. | Image: Freepik

Hyderabad: A class 8 student died after falling unconscious in Siddipet in Telangana on Wednesday. The incident took place at Thadkapally village of Siddipet Urban Mandal.

According to sources, heart attack is said to be a possible cause behind her death. The student has been identified as Ambati Lakshanya, a student of a private school in Siddipet.

Sources revealed that the minor had taken a tablet prescribed by a doctor as she was suffering from fever on Tuesday. On Wednesday, after she fell unconscious in the bathroom her parents rushed her to a doctor who declared her dead with heart attack being the reason behind it.

The incident has left the village in shock. The girl's death has raised concerns over the rising cases of heart attack among children.

