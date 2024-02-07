Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 20:14 IST
Class 9 Student Paraded Naked In Class In Jabalpur's Private School, Case Filed
The father of the victim approached the police regarding the ragging incident after the Jabalpur school's management failed to take any action.
A student of class 9 was stripped naked and paraded in front of the entire class by his seniors in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Police said on Friday. Officials revealed that the student was also physically assaulted before being humiliated by his schoolmates.
The father of the victim approached the police regarding the ragging incident after the school management failed to take any action, Police reportedly revealed.
The incident was reported on January 27 in a private school in Jabalpur's Polipathar. The victim is said to have been beaten by three students in the school and later stripped naked. The boy's father, Amit Kukreja of the APR Colony, said that his son is now too scared to go back to school. He also revealed that the school management refused to help and provide with the CCTV footage of the incident.
After the father's allegation, a team of police has initiated an investigation after visiting the school. Kamal Maurya, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that parents of the students are being called for questioning and assured that action will be taken regarding the matter.
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 20:14 IST
