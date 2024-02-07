Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Class 9 Student Paraded Naked In Class In Jabalpur's Private School, Case Filed

The father of the victim approached the police regarding the ragging incident after the Jabalpur school's management failed to take any action.

Digital Desk
jabalpur
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A student of class 9 was stripped naked and paraded in front of the entire class by his seniors in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Police said on Friday. Officials revealed that the student was also physically assaulted before being humiliated by his schoolmates. 

The father of the victim approached the police regarding the ragging incident after the school management failed to take any action, Police reportedly revealed.

Advertisement

The incident was reported on January 27 in a private school in Jabalpur's Polipathar. The victim is said to have been beaten by three students in the school and later stripped naked. The boy's father, Amit Kukreja of the APR Colony, said that his son is now too scared to go back to school. He also revealed that the school management refused to help and provide with the CCTV footage of the incident.

After the father's allegation, a team of police has initiated an investigation after visiting the school. Kamal Maurya, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that parents of the students are being called for questioning and assured that action will be taken regarding the matter. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  2. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple

    Tech 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement