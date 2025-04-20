sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Cloudburst in J-K: 3 Dead, Hundreds Relocated, Road and Air Travel Disrupted

Updated April 20th 2025, 14:37 IST

Cloudburst in J-K: 3 Dead, Hundreds Relocated, Road and Air Travel Disrupted

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, leading to the complete closure of the NH-44 Highway and damage to several houses.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Ramban Landslides: NH-44 Closed, Several Houses Damaged After Heavy Rain
Ramban Landslides: NH-44 Closed, Several Houses Damaged After Heavy Rain | Image: ANI

Ramban: Three people were killed and several homes and businesses collapsed after a cloudburst caused torrential rain, strong winds, and hail in Ramban tehsil, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday morning. The extreme weather also forced hundreds of people to relocate and caused major disruptions to both road and air travel.

The heavy rain started around 1:10 am and continued through the afternoon. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer ul Haq confirmed the ongoing situation, stating that the rain was still falling as of the afternoon.

Visuals from the blocked National Highway 44 (Photo/ANI)

In response to the severe weather, the district administration had already issued alerts in advance. Announcements were made from temples and mosques to warn people about the situation. An Emergency Control Centre was activated at the office of the Deputy Commissioner to coordinate rescue efforts. Police and rescue teams worked overnight to move nearly 500 people from low-lying areas to safer locations.

However, the weather claimed three lives when a house collapsed in Seri Champa village on the outskirts of Ramban town. The victims were buried under the rubble, and their bodies were recovered by authorities. Rescue teams are still assisting people in distress across the area.

The cloudburst caused significant damage to property, with residential and commercial buildings extensively damaged. Vehicles were also trapped in the muck left behind by the heavy rain and landslides.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked in several places due to landslides, halting all traffic. Air travel to Srinagar was also affected. Authorities mentioned that a full assessment of the property damage would be carried out once the weather improves.  

Read Also: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Over 1,100 GPS-Enabled Water Tankers in the Capital | LIVE

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 20th 2025, 14:37 IST