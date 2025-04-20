Cloudburst in J-K: 3 Dead, Hundreds Relocated, Road and Air Travel Disrupted

Ramban: Three people were killed and several homes and businesses collapsed after a cloudburst caused torrential rain, strong winds, and hail in Ramban tehsil, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday morning. The extreme weather also forced hundreds of people to relocate and caused major disruptions to both road and air travel.

The heavy rain started around 1:10 am and continued through the afternoon. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer ul Haq confirmed the ongoing situation, stating that the rain was still falling as of the afternoon.

In response to the severe weather, the district administration had already issued alerts in advance. Announcements were made from temples and mosques to warn people about the situation. An Emergency Control Centre was activated at the office of the Deputy Commissioner to coordinate rescue efforts. Police and rescue teams worked overnight to move nearly 500 people from low-lying areas to safer locations.

However, the weather claimed three lives when a house collapsed in Seri Champa village on the outskirts of Ramban town. The victims were buried under the rubble, and their bodies were recovered by authorities. Rescue teams are still assisting people in distress across the area.

The cloudburst caused significant damage to property, with residential and commercial buildings extensively damaged. Vehicles were also trapped in the muck left behind by the heavy rain and landslides.