Guwathi: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to launch or initiate infrastucture projects worth Rs 23,000 crore across the state of Assam as part of the ‘Vikas Yatra’ that was kicked off on Thursday, a PTI report said. "Today, we've begun a journey of fully transforming Assam into a superlative infrastructure destination, which fulfils the aspirations of the people," he posted on X.

"Projects worth Rs 23,000 cr will either be launched or initiated as part of our 'Vikas Yatra'," he added.

As part of the initiative, Sarma inaugurated, laid the foundation and performed Bhumi Pujan of projects worth Rs 624 crore in Barpeta district at a function there, an official release said.

The projects include a two-lane bridge connecting Barpeta Road Railway station and Sarupeta Railway station with a financial outlay of Rs 42 crore, 95 piped water schemes worth Rs 132 crore and Sarukhetri District Hospital with an investment of Rs 108 crore, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said these projects will transform the district into a major industrial hub and enhance its infrastructure including its roads, healthcare, drinking water and sports.

The CM also took part in a roadshow in Barpeta.

"It is really a delightful experience to take part in a roadshow at Barpeta Road. It is even more heartening to receive the love and affection of the people who turned out in large numbers," he said.

Paying his tributes to prominent personalities hailing from the district, Sarma said the state government has always taken a keen interest in the socio-economic, cultural and academic development of Barpeta as well as other parts of the state.

Since taking charge in May 2021, his government has filled up 96,000 government vacancies and after giving one lakh government jobs, it will advertise for 35,000 more posts.

He urged people to extend their cooperation to the government in its endeavour of making a new and 'Viksit' (developed) Assam.