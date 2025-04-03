CM-LG Rift Widens: Abdullah Calls Allies to Counter Manoj Sinha’s Latest Move

A fresh rift has emerged between the elected government of Jammu and Kashmir and the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, escalating tensions between the two power centers.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an emergency meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Legislative Party and its allies, including the Congress , on Friday to discuss the issue.

The meeting, scheduled for 11:00 AM, comes in response to the recent transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, ordered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The move, as per insiders, irked the elected leadership, which views it as an encroachment on its administrative authority.

According to sources within the government, the Abdullah-led coalition sees the LG’s decision as an overreach into civil administration, an area they argue falls under the Chief Minister’s purview.

“The transfer of JKAS officers is the prerogative of the elected government, not the LG,” a senior government insider told 'Republic TV', reflecting growing discontent within the ruling alliance.

The transfers, announced on Tuesday evening while officials were engaged in Eid celebrations, have added to the unease.

"This is not the first time tensions have flared between Abdullah and Sinha. Earlier this year, while the Chief Minister was on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, the LG administration ordered a similar reshuffle. The timing of that move raised serious concerns within JKNC and its allies, who saw it as a deliberate attempt to sideline the elected leadership," said a senior party leader while wishing anonymity.

Since Abdullah assumed office in October 2024 as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory, friction between the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister’s Office has been a recurring theme.

Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019, which downgraded the erstwhile state to a Union Territory, vested significant powers in the LG, including control over key administrative decisions.

The elected government, however, has repeatedly contested what it sees as interference in governance.

A senior JKNC leader confirmed the emergency meeting, hinting that discussions would go beyond the transfers, including the LG’s recent university decisions, broader governance disputes, and the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill recently passed in the Lok Sabha.

The bill, which seeks to reform the management of Waqf properties and has sparked widespread debate, is a sensitive issue in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Muslim-majority population views it with suspicion.

"The JKNC and its allies are deeply troubled by the Waqf Bill’s potential to undermine local autonomy and religious institutions, which is why it’s set to be a major point of contention at the meeting," said a JKNC senior leader, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Several other critical issues straining our relationship with the LG administration will also be up for discussion,".

Abdullah-Sinha standoff is rooted in differing visions for governance in J&K. Sinha, a BJP -appointed LG, has maintained a firm grip on bureaucratic control, often invoking his authority under the Reorganisation Act. While, Abdullah, leading a coalition with the Congress and independent leaders, has sought to assert the primacy of the elected leadership, arguing that the LG’s actions undermine the democratic mandate.

Past flashpoints include disagreements over the appointment of the Advocate General and the transfer of senior bureaucrats, including Vishesh Mahajan, whose posting as Director of Tourism was rejected by the CM’s office earlier.

On December 13, 2024, Sinha, acting as Chancellor of two universities in Jammu and Kashmir, extended the tenures of their Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs), a decision that, as per insiders, sidelined Abdullah, who serves as Pro-Chancellor.

Government insiders further claim the Chief Minister was neither consulted nor informed, further deepening the rift.

Adding fuel to the fire, a separate controversy unfolded at Kashmir University (KU).

In November last year, the university had paused interviews for Assistant Professor posts after the elected government objected, pointing to regulations that prohibit a V-C from conducting such processes within the final five months of their term.

Despite this, a new directive from the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat greenlit the interviews, overriding the government’s stance and prompting accusations of defiance.

Meanwhile, LG Sinha's unilateral termination of government employees under Article 311 for alleged “anti-national” activities has fueled political tensions, as JKNC had pledged to review such cases in its manifesto.

Political analysts see the latest transfers as part of this ongoing power struggle.

"LG’s move to reshuffle 48 JKAS officers, especially during a festive period when the government’s attention was elsewhere, sends a clear message of dominance,” said Editor-in-Chief 'Daily Uqaab', Manzoor Anjum.