Chandigarh: In a New Year gift to the youth of the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today handed over appointment letters to 520 newly recruited Clerks cum Data Entry Operators in the Punjab State Cooperative Bank.

Addressing the gathering here at Tagore Theatre after handing over the appointment letters, the Chief Minister said that this is not a first function as the state government has handed over job letters to more then 40,000 youth in the state. He said that the state government is making strenuous efforts for restoring the pristine glory of Punjab by making youth a partner in this noble cause. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Punjab is a blessed land as every second village of the state has footprints of great Gurus and the state has produced valiant sons who had laid their lives for the country.

The Chief Minister said that Punjabis are born entrepreneurs and leaders due to which they have proved their mettle across the globe. He said that the hard work and resilience of the Punjabis is unmatched owing to which they excel in every sphere. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this spirit of Punjabis can be duly used for taking the state ahead adding that the state government is fully committed to it.

The Chief Minister said that the brave and determined Punjabis had made enormous sacrifices to remove the shackles of foreign imperialism. He said that it is on record that more than 90% of the great patriots who laid down their lives or were subjected to British tyranny in one form or another were Punjabis. Bhagwant Singh Mann asserted that even today Punjabis are at forefront to safeguard the borders of the country and make the country self-reliant in food production.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann with a newly recruited clerk

The Chief Minister said that as the head of the state his every action is aimed at ensuring the progress of the state and prosperity of its people. He said that unfortunately his predecessors were never bothered about the state but they were more concerned about their vested political interests. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that in dearth of any tangible issue against him, the rejected leaders of the state are baselessly criticizing him daily without any halt.

The Chief Minister said that the state has created history by purchasing Goindwal power plant owned by a private company GVK Power. He said that for the first time this reverse trend has started that the government has purchased any private power plant whereas in the past the state governments used to sell their assets to the favorite individuals at ‘throw away’ prices. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that as coal from Pachwara coal mine can be used only for government power plants so with purchase of this power plant this coal can be aptly utilized for producing power to provide it to every sector of the state.

The Chief Minister said that now complete transformation is being witnessed in hospitals, schools and new medical colleges are coming up for the well being of the common man. He said that these decisions are being taken only by those who are aware about the problems of the people at grass root levels. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the traditional political parties have ruined the state and now they are shamelessly making huge talks of morality.

The Chief Minister asserted that due to massive efforts made by the state government, Punjab is witnessing a massive Industrial Revolution in the state. He said that during the last 18 months some of the biggest companies like Tata Steel and others had made a beeline to invest in the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is a step forward for making Punjab a frontrunner state and carving out Rangla Punjab.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said that due to concerted efforts of the state government Punjab has emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the country. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Punjab has so far attracted Investment of more than Rs 55000 crore which will create 2.95 lakh jobs for youngsters. He said that more investments will be roped in during the coming days to give a boost to economic activity in the state.

The Chief Minister said that while in the last 75 years the youth were yearning for even a single job now they have got even three jobs within a year. He said that the earlier rulers had never bothered about the welfare of the state or its progress but the incumbent government is leaving no stone unturned for it. Bhagwant Singh Mann in the last 25 years only two people had ruled the state and exploited its resources for their vested personal interests.

Quoting verse ‘Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat’ from Gurbani, the Chief Minister said that the great Gurus have equated air (pawan) with teacher, water (paani) with father and land (dharat) with mother. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that now the time has come when we must imbibe the teachings of Gurbani in our lives for restoring the pristine glory of the state by resolving to save the environment of the state. He said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause but for it the youth must play an important role.

The Chief Minister urged the youth not to feel proud of their achievement but to stay humble and work hard for more success. He said that confidence and a positive approach should be basic traits of everyone’s personality but there should be no pride in it. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is the key to success for charting the success in every field adding that this should be implemented in right earnest.

The Chief Minister said that this spree of giving jobs will not stop and on January 18, more job letters to 590 youth will be given. He said that the motive is to make youth an equal partner in the social and economic progress of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for the well being of the youth of the state along with other sections of the society.

The Chief Minister exhorted the new recruits to judiciously use their post for the welfare of the people and securing justice for them rather than harassing them. He said that the state government is committed for ensuring the well being of the people for which stupendous efforts are being made. Reiterating the firm commitment of his government to ensure welfare of the state, Bhagwant Singh Mann no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.

Quipping on the remark made by state BJP Chief regarding tableau of state, the Chief Minister said that misinformed leaders like Sunil Jakhar are becoming a stumbling block in the progress of the state. He said these leaders have ruined two generations of the state due to which they didn’t even turn up for the debate on November 1, last year. However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the wise people of the state have ousted these leaders from the political arena and sent them to oblivion.

The Chief Minister said that the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family and is working tirelessly to ensure welfare of people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these leaders had always believed that they have divine right to rule the state due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently. He said that these leaders have befooled the people for a long time but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda.

The Chief Minister said that gone are the days when the head of the state was confined to big rooms of their palaces whereas now he is always amongst the people. He said that all the promises made with the people by his government are being fulfilled in the right earnest to give boost to development of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he is easily accessible to all due to which every issue of the state is now resolved promptly to the satisfaction of people.

Tthe Chief Minister said that the Union government has insulted the great martyrs including Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago, Ghadri Baabe and others by rejecting the tableau of the state. He said that the union government is trying to belittle their contribution and sacrifice of these heroes by not including their tableaus in the Republic Day parade. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this cannot be tolerated as it is the grave insult of these great patriots and national leaders adding that these leaders don’t need certificate nationalism from the BJP led Union government.

Earlier, Special Chief Secretary to CM VK Singh welcomed the Chief Minister and exhorted the newly inducted clerks to perform their duty meticulously for the well being of common man. He said that there is a huge potential of the bank in giving a major push to the industrial development of the state for which these clerks can play a pivotal role. VK Singh said that the youth of the state can act as a catalyst in strengthening the cooperative sector in the state.