Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:02 IST

CM Revanth Reddy Steps In To Stop The Closure of Kumari Aunty’s Food Stall

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy prevents closure of popular Hyderabad food stall amidst social media attention and traffic concerns.

Garvit Parashar
CM Revanth Reddy Steps In To Stop The Closure of Kumari Aunty’s Stall
CM Revanth Reddy Steps In To Stop The Closure of Kumari Aunty’s Stall | Image:X
If you are an active social media user, then you must have heard about “Kumari Aunty’s Food Stall,’ which has been a viral thing on the internet. Kumari Aunty serves a wide range of non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes, and there is a long line of customers waiting to get food.

But this became a point of notice for the police, and they ordered the shop to shut down because it was creating traffic on the road. The food stall is very popular among foodies, food vloggers, YouTubers, and social media influencers.

According to the police, approx. 200 people, and most of them YouTubers, come daily here in the lunch hours, which are 12 to 2 pm, to shoot and create videos. And their parked vehicles create traffic congestion. But these closing orders couldn’t stay for more than a day, as Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directed the DGP and the Urban Development Ministry to take back the orders.

Notably, Kumari Aunty has been running her food stall for 13 years, and she also revealed that her husband is not happy that this social media and media fame became the reason for their shop to close.

 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 15:02 IST

