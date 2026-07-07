CM Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna Get HC Notice On Pleas Challenging 2026 Poll Win
The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna on election petitions challenging their victories in the 2026 Assembly elections. The court also flagged procedural defects in some petitions and granted petitioners a week to rectify them before notices are formally issued.
- India News
- 2 min read
The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna on a batch of election petitions challenging their victories in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Hearing the matter, Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed that notices be issued in the petitions questioning Vijay's victories from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, as well as Arjuna's election from Villivakkam.
However, the court also pointed out procedural defects in some of the petitions, including deficiencies relating to affidavits and Form 25, the statutory affidavit required when allegations of corrupt practices are made under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Procedural Lapses
During the hearing, Justice Lakshminarayanan questioned the petitioners over non-compliance with mandatory filing requirements.
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"Why can't you sign the affidavit? You are from an experienced political party," the judge orally remarked.
To avoid the petitions being returned by the court registry, the High Court granted the petitioners one week to fix the defects. It also permitted private notice to be served in addition to the regular mode, observing that election petitions are required to be disposed of expeditiously under the law.
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Who Has Challenged Vijay's Victories?
A total of four election petitions have been filed against Chief Minister Vijay.
Three petitions challenge his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency, filed by S Dinesh, R D Shekar and T N Lakshmi Narasimhan. Shekar was the DMK candidate from the constituency.
According to the Election Commission, Vijay won Perambur by 53,715 votes, securing 1,20,365 votes against Shekar's 66,650 votes. The petitions filed by Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan have been listed subject to maintainability.
Another petition, filed by S Inigo Irudayaraj, challenges Vijay's victory from Tiruchirappalli East. Vijay defeated Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes, polling 91,381 votes against his rival's 63,965 votes.
Two Petitions Against Aadhav Arjuna
Minister Aadhav Arjuna is also facing two election petitions over his victory from the Villivakkam constituency.
The petitions have been filed by R Sivaraj and Karthik Mohan. Arjuna won the seat by 17,302 votes, polling 66,445 votes, while DMK candidate Karthik Mohan secured 49,143 votes.
What Happens Next?
Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the election of a returned candidate can only be challenged through an election petition before the High Court.
The filing of such petitions does not affect the status of the elected representatives. Vijay will continue to serve as Chief Minister and Arjuna as Minister unless the High Court ultimately sets aside their elections after hearing the matter.
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