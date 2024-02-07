English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

CM Yogi's Rs 20,000cr Infra Push for Western UP, Ghaziabad-Noida-Meerut to Hugely Benefit. Details

PM Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 46 development projects for over Rs 20,000cr in Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hapur, Bulandshahr and and Meerut

Srinwanti Das
PM Modi And Yogi Adityanath
PM Modi And Yogi Adityanath inaugurated several developmental projects on Thursday | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: While sounding the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 46 development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in districts such as Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Meerut. The PM also flagged off goods trains from New Khurja and New Rewari stations on the dedicated freight corridor.

PM Modi remarked, "This region gave us Kalyan Singh, who dedicated his life to 'Ram Kaaj' and 'Rashtra Kaaj'." Expanding on the theme of national development, he added, "In Ayodhya, I said 'pran pratishtha' has been completed, now it is time to take 'rashtra pratishtha' to new heights."

Highlighting the neglect of Uttar Pradesh in the past, PM Modi noted, "For decades after Independence, development was confined to a few regions; a big part of the country remained deprived." He further drew the attention to the transformative impact of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, stating, "When its biggest state is weak, how can the country be powerful; since the formation of the double-engine government in UP, development has gathered pace."

Addressing the inauguration program in Bulandshahr, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "Three days ago, the whole country and world witnessed the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. But today, citizens of Bulandshahr will get PM Modi's guidance and inauguration of welfare projects worth more than Rs 21,000 crore."

Inauguration/foundation stone laying program of various public welfare development projects in Bulandshahr district with respected Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji,” CM Yogi posted on X.

The projects include rail, road, pipeline, water and infra push.

5 Key Projects that Got a Push:

  • Rail laning on NH-34 Aligarh-Kanpur section (Aligarh-Bhadvas)
  • Fourth rail line between Chipiana Bujurg and Dadri 
  • Underpass in 2.36 km stretch of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
  • Four-tower transit hostel in Gautam Budh Nagar Police Lines
  • 130 m service road work in Greater Noida
Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

