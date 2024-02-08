English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

CM Yogi reiterates plan to make 'capital of Suryavansh' Ayodha India's 1st solar city

“Ayodhya Dham is the capital of Suryavansh,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath elaborating the quest to make Ayodhya a solar city.

Digital Desk
Yogi adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, on January 14, launched 75 electric vehicles for public transport in Ayodhya. Ahead of the Ram Temple's inauguration on January 22, he also launched the official website of Ayodhya Police and a Digital Tourist App. Among the vehicles flagged off by the CM are 50 buses and 25 auto-rickshaws.

The CM said that the vehicles will cater to the devotees who will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

During the launch, CM Yogi said that the number of electric buses in Ayodhya will soon rise from 200 to 500.

श्री अयोध्या धाम सूर्यवंश की राजधानी है।

श्री अयोध्या जी देश की पहली सोलर सिटी बनेंगी... pic.twitter.com/9p3TcIUZHR

Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 14, 2024

In line with the government's commitment to being environment friendly, CM Yogi reiterated his vision of making Ayodhya India's first solar city. “Ayodhya Dham is the capital of Suryavansh,” said the UP CM elaborating the quest to make Ayodhya a solar city. 

According to multiple media reports, a 40-megawatt solar power plant by the NTPC is set to begin partial operations from January 14 in Ayodhya. According to an official, the power plant will be fully operational in late March this year.

In order to reduce dependence on conventional sources of electricity, the UP government is aiming to build 18 solar cities in the state. 
 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

