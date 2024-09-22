Published 00:44 IST, September 22nd 2024
Coal Ministry Organizes Plantation Drive Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Initiative
The Union Coal Ministry conducted a plantation drive at Millennium Park under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative on Saturday, an official statement said.
Coal Ministry Organizes Plantation Drive at Millennium Park Under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" as Part of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign | Image: PIB
