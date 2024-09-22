sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Coal Ministry Organizes Plantation Drive Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Initiative

Published 00:44 IST, September 22nd 2024

Coal Ministry Organizes Plantation Drive Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Initiative

The Union Coal Ministry conducted a plantation drive at Millennium Park under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative on Saturday, an official statement said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coal Ministry Organizes Plantation Drive at Millennium Park Under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" as Part of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign
Coal Ministry Organizes Plantation Drive at Millennium Park Under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" as Part of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign | Image: PIB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:44 IST, September 22nd 2024