Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Coal Scam Accused Naveen Jindal Allowed by Delhi Court to Travel Abroad from February 1-20

While approving his travel request, the Delhi court judge noted that Jindal had previously travelled abroad and returned back to India in time to face trial.

Digital Desk
Coal-scam accused and Congress leader Naveen Jindal.
Coal-scam accused and Congress leader Naveen Jindal. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court, on Tuesday, allowed Congress leader, industrialist and coal scam accused Naveen Jindal to travel abroad to several countries including the US, UK, Italy, Spain and Japan from February 1 to 20. Jindal, who is the main accused in three cases related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks, has reportedly been allowed to travel abroad due to his previous track record of travelling abroad several times and then returning to India in time to face trial. 

According to a report by PTI, the judge noted that of the three cases registered against him, in only one case being probed by the CBI, the prosecution evidence has been recorded and the accused has “already undertaken that he will not dispute his identity and will not question the legitimacy of proceedings conducted in his absence and in the presence of his counsel on the ground of his absence during such period of travel”.

Advertisement

The CBI is probing a case against Jindal concerning alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, a separate money laundering case against him is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. 

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj has allowed Jindal to travel abroad on the condition that he first deposits Rs 1 crore and does not attempt to tamper with any evidence or influence witnesses related to his case in any way.  

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries5 minutes ago

  3. Teen Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class Board Exams With Left Hand

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement