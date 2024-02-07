Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court, on Tuesday, allowed Congress leader, industrialist and coal scam accused Naveen Jindal to travel abroad to several countries including the US, UK, Italy, Spain and Japan from February 1 to 20. Jindal, who is the main accused in three cases related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks, has reportedly been allowed to travel abroad due to his previous track record of travelling abroad several times and then returning to India in time to face trial.

According to a report by PTI, the judge noted that of the three cases registered against him, in only one case being probed by the CBI, the prosecution evidence has been recorded and the accused has “already undertaken that he will not dispute his identity and will not question the legitimacy of proceedings conducted in his absence and in the presence of his counsel on the ground of his absence during such period of travel”.

The CBI is probing a case against Jindal concerning alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, a separate money laundering case against him is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj has allowed Jindal to travel abroad on the condition that he first deposits Rs 1 crore and does not attempt to tamper with any evidence or influence witnesses related to his case in any way.

With inputs from PTI.