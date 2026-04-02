Coal Smuggling Case: ED Raids On I-PAC Underway In Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad
As per the sources, premises linked to Rishi Raj Singh in Bengaluru are also being searched.
- India News
- 1 min read
The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at multiple premises linked to Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in connection with the West Bengal coal smuggling case.
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The raids are currently underway in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi. Sources said that premises linked to Rishi Raj Singh in Bengaluru are also being searched.
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