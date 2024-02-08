English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Cold Wave Alert! Dense Fog to Persist Over North India For 4-5 Days, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Dense to very dense fog is expected to continue over northern India for the next four to five days, says IMD in its latest bulletin.

Digital Desk
Dense Fog In Delhi: Driving Tips To Ensure Safety
Dense Fog In Delhi (Representational Image) | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
Cold Wave Latest News Today: Dense to very dense fog is expected to continue over northern India for the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. The IMD reported that visibility dropped below 200 meters at 5:30 am on Monday in several regions, including Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, and Sikkim. The persistent foggy conditions may impact transportation and daily activities in the above-mentioned states/UTs for the next 5 days. 

The latest IMD release also stated that very dense fog is likely to occur in many parts of six states, including

  • Punjab
  • Delhi
  • West Uttar Pradesh
  • Bihar
  • West Bengal
  • Sikkim

Additionally, dense fog was observed in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu division, West Rajasthan, Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh. Moderate fog was reported in isolated areas of Assam and Jharkhand, according to the release.

The IMD also issued a weather forecast, predicting no significant change in minimum temperatures over Northwest India for the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of approximately two degrees Celsius over the subsequent four days.

Central India, on the other hand, is expected to experience no significant change in minimum temperatures over the next five days. Moreover, the IMD predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over East India in the next 24 hours, followed by an increase of about two to four degrees Celsius over the subsequent four days.

Train, Flight Delays to Continue

Due to the dense fog, 18 Delhi-bound trains were reported running behind schedule. Flight services were also disrupted in the national capital with visibility dipping. While Northern Railways reported that the Katihar-Amritsar Express was delayed by about five hours, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express trains reported delays by around six to six and half hours each. Similarly, the Rewa-Anand Vihar Express and Banaras-New Delhi trains were likely to arrive in Delhi over four hours late, as per the railways. 

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Owing to the fog, the airport authority took to X and said, “Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

