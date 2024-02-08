Advertisement

Jaipur: Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan and dry weather was seen across the state on Friday, the meteorological department said.

Several cities recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius and the mercury dropped to 1 degree Celsius in Fatehpur in Sikar district, the weather office said.

Dense fog was witnessed in Sri Ganganagar on Friday morning.

Churu and Pilani recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 2.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 2.9 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 3 degrees Celsius in Sangaria and Dholpur, 4.1 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 5.1 degrees Celsius in Anta, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Eranpura road, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Banasthali.

Jaipur recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. PTI AG SKY SKY