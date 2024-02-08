Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Cold Wave Continues In Rajasthan: IMD

Several cities recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius and the mercury dropped to 1 degree Celsius in Fatehpur in Sikar district, the weather office said.

Press Trust Of India
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE FOR THE COLD WAVE SWEEPING RAJASTHAN AT PRESENT.
Cold Wave Continues In Rajasthan: IMD | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan and dry weather was seen across the state on Friday, the meteorological department said.

Several cities recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius and the mercury dropped to 1 degree Celsius in Fatehpur in Sikar district, the weather office said.

Advertisement

Dense fog was witnessed in Sri Ganganagar on Friday morning.

Churu and Pilani recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 2.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 2.9 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 3 degrees Celsius in Sangaria and Dholpur, 4.1 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 5.1 degrees Celsius in Anta, 5.2 degrees Celsius in Eranpura road, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Banasthali.

Advertisement

Jaipur recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. PTI AG SKY SKY

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement