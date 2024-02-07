Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:07 IST
Cold Wave: Delhi's IGI Airport Issues Advisory Amid Dense Fog and Delayed Flights
Amid severe fog conditions, Delhi airport has requested the passengers to contact airlines for updated information on flight delays.
New Delhi: As dense fog continues to grip the national capital, the Delhi Airport on Tuesday issued an advisory to passengers on social media platform X, requesting them to contact airlines for updated information on flight delays and cancellations. In its advisory, the Delhi Airport Authority stated that flights not meeting CAT III (Category III) standards might encounter disturbances while landing and taking off.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport tweeted, “While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”
“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it added.
CAT III refers to an Instrument Landing System (ILS) which enables flights to make landings in adverse weather conditions like fog, snow, or rain.
Dense fog engulfed the Delhi-NCR on Tuesday which lowered the visibility in many areas.
Earlier on Monday, fog and cold wave conditions affected the rail and air traffic in the national capital as several trains and flights were delayed. The disruptions in train and flight services have been causing inconvenience to passengers.
