Trains and flights affected in Delhi due to fog | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Continuing the drill, several trains and flights have been delayed amid low visibility caused by dense fog.

As per news agency ANI, trains at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station are running late amid intense cold waves and fog conditions in several parts of the country.

#WATCH | Delhi: Passengers face difficulty at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station as several trains run late due to coldwave. pic.twitter.com/c3tGUfyTBc — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

On Friday, at least 23 Delhi-bound trains were running late.

Flights diverted:

In recent news developments, several flights have been delayed due to low visibility in Delhi.

IndiGo Airlines on its X account said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”