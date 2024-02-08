English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Flights Diverted, Several Trains Delayed Due to Low Visibility as Cold Wave Continues in North India

An IndiGO flight destined to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Tanisha Rajput
Trains and flights affected in Delhi due to fog
Trains and flights affected in Delhi due to fog | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Continuing the drill, several trains and flights have been delayed amid low visibility caused by dense fog. 

As per news agency ANI, trains at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station are running late amid intense cold waves and fog conditions in several parts of the country.

On Friday, at least 23 Delhi-bound trains were running late.

Flights diverted:

In recent news developments, several flights have been delayed due to low visibility in Delhi.

IndiGo Airlines on its X account said,  “IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

 

 

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 07:28 IST

