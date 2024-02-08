Advertisement

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana were in the grip of a severe cold wave with the minimum temperature dipping to 0.2 degrees Celsius in Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, the weather office said on Monday.

Dense fog also enveloped many places in both the states. Among other places in Punjab, Ludhiana recorded piercing cold at 1 degrees Celsius, which was 4.6 degrees below normal.

Patiala's low was 3.2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees below normal, while Amritsar recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced the cold wave at 3.8, 2.2, 4.4 and 3.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees below normal.

In neighbouring Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 3.6, 2.4 and 3.1 degrees Celsius while Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 4.8, 3.7 and 4.8 degrees Celsius.