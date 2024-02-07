Advertisement

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has fast-tracked the construction of the 'Heritage City' project, a mega-colossal venture worth Rs 1,220 crore sprawling across 753 acres adjacent to the holy city, Mathura.

The project, approved in a recent YEIDA board meeting, aims to showcase the city's cultural richness with a modern blend of amenities like luxury hotels, a yoga center, convention facilities, and resorts to attract tourists.

Advertisement

During the board meeting this week, YEIDA approved the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by real estate consultant CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, marking a crucial initial step for the project before seeking approval from the Centre and initiating the bidding process.

The project draws inspiration from the narratives of Vrindavan and Mathura, from the legends of Lord Krishna, and the context of 'Braj Bhoomi.'

Advertisement

The objective is to create a city that harmonizes modern urban infrastructure with traditional values and concepts, preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region.

It will strategically be located near the Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura and well-connected by the National Highway and Yamuna Expressway, to capture footfalls from both domestic and international tourists traveling between Delhi NCR and Agra.

Advertisement

The proposed Heritage Centre will have a yoga and wellness center, green park, tourist travel facility, convention center, and Ayurveda center that will collectively occupy the vast 753-acre expanse.

Additionally, it will also have development including themed areas like a theological village, performing arts institute, cultural hubs, and wellness centers, contributing to the holistic vision of the Heritage City.

