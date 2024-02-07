Advertisement

UP Budget 2024-25: In a bid to boost air connectivity, Uttar Pradesh will soon have 3 new airports, state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced while presenting Budget 2024 on Monday. The new airports will come up in Aligarh, Chitrakoot and Moradabad. Khanna also said that the number of travellers by air has increased by 19.2 per cent in the current financial year compared to the previous fiscal year. Earlier Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced that Uttar Pradesh will have five more airports in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti, taking the total number of airports in the state to 19.

UP Budget 2024: Big Boost For Aviation

Selected airports for air connectivity, namely Aligarh, Azamgarh, Muradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot, have been developed, and development work for Myorpur (Sonbhadra) and Sarasawa (Saharanpur) airports is underway, said Khanna.

The development of the "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham" has been carried out in Ayodhya, and a provision of Rs 150 crores has been made for the establishment and expansion of the airport.

An allocation of Rs 1100 crores has been proposed for the acquisition of land for the construction, expansion, and strengthening of airstrips.

The establishment of an international airport and land acquisition in Jeywar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is proposed with an allocation of Rs 1150 crores.



Biggest Budget in History of State

The Uttar Pradesh government presented its annual Budget for the financial year 2024-25, billed to be the biggest budget so far in the history of the state. The Budget for the year 2024-25, tabled by the state's finance minister Suresh Khanna, was to the tune of Rs 736,437.71 crore. New schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore (Rs 24,863.57 crore) have also been included in the budget. In the budget of the state government, maximum emphasis has been laid on women, youth, farmers and employment generation.

"The 2024-25 Yogi government budget will bring prosperity to the people of the state. It will speed up development and will move forward to achieve the target of a 1 trillion dollar economy...We are always ready for elections. Every sector according to its requirements has been taken care of...," finance minister Khanna told reporters before tabling the Budget.

Speaking on his government's budget Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "This is the state's largest budget of over Rs 7.36 lakh crores. Today, UP's economy is the second biggest in the country. We adopted reforms and stopped revenue leakages to achieve this. UP is a revenue-surplus state now.This budget is also 'Pink budget'- with a focus on 'Matri Shakti' and women-related schemes in the state.