Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Coming Soon: 3 New Airports in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Moradabad and Chitrakoot | Details Here

Uttar Pradesh will soon have 3 new airports. Read detailed report.

Digital Desk
Uttar Pradesh will soon have 3 new airports.
Uttar Pradesh will soon have 3 new airports. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

UP Budget 2024-25: In a bid to boost air connectivity, Uttar Pradesh will soon have 3 new airports, state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced while presenting Budget 2024 on Monday. The new airports will come up in Aligarh, Chitrakoot and Moradabad. Khanna also said that the number of travellers by air has increased by 19.2 per cent in the current financial year compared to the previous fiscal year. Earlier Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced that Uttar Pradesh will have five more airports in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti, taking the total number of airports in the state to 19.   

UP Budget 2024: Big Boost For Aviation

  • Selected airports for air connectivity, namely Aligarh, Azamgarh, Muradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot, have been developed, and development work for Myorpur (Sonbhadra) and Sarasawa (Saharanpur) airports is underway, said Khanna. 
  • The development of the "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham" has been carried out in Ayodhya, and a provision of Rs 150 crores has been made for the establishment and expansion of the airport.
  • An allocation of Rs 1100 crores has been proposed for the acquisition of land for the construction, expansion, and strengthening of airstrips.
  • The establishment of an international airport and land acquisition in Jeywar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is proposed with an allocation of Rs 1150 crores.
     

Biggest Budget in History of State

The Uttar Pradesh government presented its annual Budget for the financial year 2024-25, billed to be the biggest budget so far in the history of the state. The Budget for the year 2024-25, tabled by the state's finance minister Suresh Khanna, was to the tune of Rs 736,437.71 crore. New schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore (Rs 24,863.57 crore) have also been included in the budget. In the budget of the state government, maximum emphasis has been laid on women, youth, farmers and employment generation. 

"The 2024-25 Yogi government budget will bring prosperity to the people of the state. It will speed up development and will move forward to achieve the target of a 1 trillion dollar economy...We are always ready for elections. Every sector according to its requirements has been taken care of...," finance minister Khanna told reporters before tabling the Budget.

Advertisement

Speaking on his government's budget Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "This is the state's largest budget of over Rs 7.36 lakh crores. Today, UP's economy is the second biggest in the country. We adopted reforms and stopped revenue leakages to achieve this. UP is a revenue-surplus state now.This budget is also 'Pink budget'- with a focus on 'Matri Shakti' and women-related schemes in the state. 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement