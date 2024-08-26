Published 22:16 IST, August 26th 2024
Compound Wall Collapse in South Mumbai Kills Two, Injures One; Rescue Operations Underway
A compound wall collapse in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, on Monday killed two people and injured a 19-year-old. Rescue teams are searching for others possibly trapped.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Compound Wall Collapse in South Mumbai Kills Two, Injures One; Rescue Operations Underway | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:16 IST, August 26th 2024