sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Compound Wall Collapse in South Mumbai Kills Two, Injures One; Rescue Operations Underway

Published 22:16 IST, August 26th 2024

Compound Wall Collapse in South Mumbai Kills Two, Injures One; Rescue Operations Underway

A compound wall collapse in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, on Monday killed two people and injured a 19-year-old. Rescue teams are searching for others possibly trapped.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Compound Wall Collapse in South Mumbai Kills Two, Injures One; Rescue Operations Underway
Compound Wall Collapse in South Mumbai Kills Two, Injures One; Rescue Operations Underway | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:16 IST, August 26th 2024