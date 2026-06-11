Confirmed: 2 Indian Seafarers Killed, Chief Engineer Missing After US Strike On Oil Tanker Off Oman

Two Indian seafarers who were among three crew members reported missing after a US military strike on the oil tanker MT Settebello off the coast of Oman yesterday have been confirmed dead, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) said on Thursday.

India on Wednesday lodged a strong protest and summoned Jason Meeks, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in New Delhi, over the attack on the commercial vessel.

2 Dead, 21 Rescued, One Crew Member Still Missing

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), there were 24 Indian crew members onboard the Palau-flagged tanker when it came under attack. Of them, 21 have been rescued while three Indians were initially reported missing.

FSUI later confirmed that two of the missing sailors had died, while one crew member, identified as the Chief Engineer, remains untraceable.

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FSUI General Secretary Manoj Yadav told ANI that communication with the vessel remained severely disrupted.

"We have been unable to establish a connection with the ship. The latest information I have indicates that two have died, while the Chief Engineer is still reported as missing," he said. Yadav said the three affected sailors belonged to different states of India - Himachal Pradesh, Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

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India Summons Senior US Diplomat

On Wednesday, India took the rare step of summoning Jason Meeks, the US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission, following the attack. The move marked the first such diplomatic action by India against the Trump administration over the ongoing regional conflict. India lodged a ‘strong protest’ and condemned the attack on the commercial vessel.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the central government was closely monitoring the situation through the Indian Embassy in Oman.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman," the ministry said on Wednesday. “Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.”

The ministry further expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the region, describing repeated attacks on ships as ‘deeply worrisome’ and a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest," Jaiswal said.

The Ministry spokesperson also reiterated its call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and urged all parties to pursue a diplomatic solution.

Why Did The US Attack The Vessel?

Admitting attack on the vessel with Indian crew, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it carried out a ‘precision’ strike on the Settebello while it was transiting the Gulf of Oman carrying Iranian oil. According to CENTCOM, the vessel repeatedly failed to comply with instructions issued by American forces and was attempting to violate the ongoing US blockade against Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, “U.S. Central Command disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces. CENTCOM forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13."

CENTCOM also said that its forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels since the blockade began on April 13. According to the US military, 134 ships have been redirected after complying with instructions, while 42 vessels carrying humanitarian aid were allowed to pass. The US said there had been no fatalities in previous blockade-related operations. Earlier this week, US forces also disabled the unladen tanker Marivex after it allegedly attempted to sail to an Iranian port in violation of the blockade.

The vessels targeted under the operation include Iranian ships and so-called "shadow fleet" tankers used to transport sanctioned oil.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said that the chemical and oil products tanker reported an engine-room fire about 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's port of Sohar. It reported one casualty onboard on Wednesday, although it was not immediately clear whether that individual was among those rescued or among the missing crew members.

The Omani Navy responded to the vessel's distress call, according to British maritime risk management company Vanguard. The tanker was partially laden and was last tracked off the Omani coast on June 1, according to ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic.

FSUI's Manoj Yadav questioned the US explanation and said that he believed American forces were fully aware of the nationalities of those onboard.

"I absolutely refuse to believe that the US lacked information regarding the nationalities of the people on board those ships. That is simply not possible. I am 101% certain that US naval forces knew exactly how many Indians and foreign nationals were on those vessels," he said.

"If the ships failed to heed their instructions, detaining them was a viable alternative," Yadav added.

Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), too strongly condemned any actions that endangered seafarers. "I strongly condemn any act from any party that endangers the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping. This is simply unacceptable," he said.

“My thoughts are with the families of the three missing seafarers and with all those awaiting news of the crew members,” he added.