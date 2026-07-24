'Anna Hazare Part 2'? Congress Targets Sonam Wangchuk Over Fast Withdrawal, BJP Calls Remarks 'Shocking'

New Delhi: A fresh political storm has erupted after Congress MP Imran Masood questioned social activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his indefinite hunger strike, alleging that he had reached a "personal deal" with the Central government. The remarks triggered a sharp backlash from the BJP, which accused the Congress of insulting Wangchuk and resorting to "dirty insinuations" instead of engaging on substantive issues.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Imran Masood compared Wangchuk to veteran anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare and claimed his decision to call off the fast had raised serious questions.

"He is Anna Hazare Part 2. Anna remained silent for 12 years, and now Sonam Wangchuk will remain silent. Yesterday you were striking a deal with the government. Was any student present there? What else is it except a personal deal?" Masood said.

The Congress leader alleged that the understanding between Wangchuk and the Centre was not transparent and questioned whether those supporting the agitation were involved in the discussions before the hunger strike ended.

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BJP Accuses Congress Of 'Insulting' Sonam Wangchuk

The BJP hit back strongly, accusing the Congress of attacking someone it had previously sought to champion.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla described the Congress' remarks as "shocking" and alleged that the party was making "dirty insinuations" against Wangchuk after failing to derive political mileage from the issue.

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According to the BJP, the Congress was more interested in scoring political points than addressing the concerns of students and was now attempting to discredit Wangchuk after he ended his protest.

Political Row Intensifies

The exchange has added a fresh political dimension to the debate surrounding Wangchuk's hunger strike, with both the BJP and the Congress trading allegations over the motives behind the protest and its conclusion.

While the Congress has questioned the circumstances in which the fast ended, the BJP has accused the Opposition of maligning Wangchuk without evidence and politicising the issue.