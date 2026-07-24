'Stay Away From Jantar Mantar': After DU, JNU Issues Advisory, Warns Of Legal, Disciplinary Action Over Protests

New Delhi: A day after the University of Delhi appealed to its students to stay away from demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has issued a similar advisory, urging students, faculty and staff to refrain from participating in protests at the designated demonstration site while warning that violations could invite legal as well as disciplinary action.

In an advisory posted on X, JNU said all stakeholders of its academic community should act responsibly, prioritise their personal safety and adhere to the directions of the Supreme Court regarding public demonstrations.

"All stakeholders of JNU's epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi," the University said.

The University also cautioned members of its community to exercise restraint on social media.

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"Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University's code of conduct," the advisory read.

JNU further urged students and faculty to uphold the values of "academic responsibility and responsible citizenship”.

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DU Issued Similar Warning Earlier

Earlier, the University of Delhi issued a safety advisory asking students and faculty to avoid unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, saying such activities are regulated under the directives of the Supreme Court.

The University warned that participation in unauthorised protests could invite legal action and adversely affect students' academic progress and future professional opportunities.

DU also flagged the circulation of fake and misleading content online, advising students to verify information before sharing or reacting to it.

Ongoing Protests

The advisories come amid continuing demonstrations in the national capital over the NEET paper leak issue. Jantar Mantar has emerged as the focal point of the protests, with several student groups and political organisations holding demonstrations in recent weeks.

The protests intensified following the "Chalo Sansad" march on June 20, during which clashes were reported between protesters and police. Opposition parties have also extended support to the demonstrations.