'Congress Does Not Deserve Even a Single Seat in Delhi…': AAP on Seat-Sharing Talks

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha elections 2024 looming just a couple of months away, negotiations over seat-sharing within the INDI alliance have yet to reach a consensus, raising tensions and uncertainties among political allies. Amid this impasse, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak has made headlines by asserting that the “Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but they are still offering them one seat keeping the 'dharma of alliance'.”

"...On merit basis, Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but keeping in mind the 'dharma of alliance' we are offering them one seat in Delhi. We propose the Congress party to fight on one seat and AAP on six seats...," stated Sandeep Pathak, emphasizing the AAP's stance on the issue.

Rift in INDI alliance intensifies

AAP's demand to contest six seats in Delhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while allocating just one seat to the Congress underscores the intensifying rift within the opposition alliance.

The AAP leader Pathak urged the senior INDI alliance ally to expedite seat-sharing negotiations to facilitate a swift resolution.

Furthermore, AAP announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and one in Goa, with Venzy Viegas slated to contest from South Goa, and Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Bhai Makwana from Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat respectively.

Pathak highlighted AAP's demand for eight Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, mirroring the party's proportional vote share in the last assembly poll.

While the party refrained from announcing candidates for the Delhi seats pending seat-sharing talks, Pathak hinted at future announcements should negotiations linger.