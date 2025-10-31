'Congress Forgot Sardar Saheb's Vision,' Says PM Modi as He Recalls Sardar's Message of Unity and Integration

Ekta Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public gathering at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas with the slogans "Sardar Patel Amar Rahen" in Ekta Nagar on Friday. While speaking at the event, he said that the day reminds us of Sardar Patel's unmatched dedication to national unity and integration.

"We all are witnessing a historic moment today... We can feel the power of determination of the new India with several Unity for Runs being held nationwide..." he said.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister took a jibe at the Congress government during the years after Sardar Patel's demise and said, "Unfortunately, in the years following Sardar Sahib's death, the governments of the time lacked the same seriousness regarding the nation's sovereignty. On the one hand, the mistakes made in Kashmir; on the other, the problems arising in the Northeast, and the spread of Naxalism and Maoist terrorism across the country were direct challenges to the nation's sovereignty. But instead of following Sardar Sahib's policies, the governments of that era chose a spineless approach. The country suffered the consequences in the form of violence and bloodshed..."

"Sardar Sahib wanted the entire Kashmir to be united, just as he had united other princely states. But Nehrujiprevented his wish from being fulfilled. Kashmir was divided with a separate constitution and a separate flag. The country burned in the fire of the Congress's mistake on Kashmir for decades. Due to Congress's weak policies, a part of Kashmir fell under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. Pakistan fostered terrorism. Kashmir and the country had to pay such a heavy price, yet Congress always bowed before terrorism. Congress forgot Sardar Saheb's vision, but we did not," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also appreciated the performances held during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, "The programmes carried the traditions of the past, the hard work of the present, and the glimpse of future accomplishments..."

The Prime Minister announced that a commemorative coin and a special postal stamp have also been launched in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 150th anniversary. Hailing the late leader, the PM said, "Sardar Patel wrote history with the policies he created and the decisions he took. After Independence, Sardar Patel accomplished the seemingly impossible task of uniting over 550 princely states. For him, the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' was paramount..."

PM Modi stressed that the countrymen must fight against every thought or action that weakens the nation.

Today, crores of people took the oath of unity. We have resolved that we will promote such actions that strengthen the unity of the nation...Every thought or action that weakens the unity of our nation must be shunned by every citizen. This is the need of the hour for our country..." he said.

The Prime Minister asserted, “Bharat ghar me ghus kar maarta hai,” as he recalled the Operation Sindoor. "By breaking the shackles of Article 370, Kashmir has today joined the mainstream. Today, even Pakistan and the masterminds of terrorism have realised the true power of this country. During Operation Sindoor, the entire world saw that if anyone dares to raise an eyebrow towards India, "Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai," he stated.