English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Congress' ‘Hypocrisy’ on Adani Exposed: Priyank Kharge Backs Adani Investment in Telangana

Adani Group on Wednesday announced at the World Economic Forum at Davos that it has signed four MoUs with Telangana Government for investment of over Rs12,400cr

Srinwanti Das
Adani investment in Telangana
Adani Group on Wednesday announced at the World Economic Forum 2024 at Davos that it has signed four MoUs with Telangana Government for investment of over Rs 12,400 crore | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: While Congress and the INDI alliance have time and again demanded probe in the Adani-Hindenburg matter, the Congress government in Telangana in January extended a warm welcome to potential investments from the Adani Group in the state. A delegation from the Adani Group met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy earlier this year, expressing a keen interest in investing in Telangana, looking for viability to build a data centre and an aerospace project.

While Reddy's recent meeting with the Adani Group delegation has snowballed into a controversy, with Telangana BJP leaders questioning the credentials of the allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi linking Adani’s Group's rise with favouritism by the Union government, Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday justified the Congress stand.

Advertisement

“As long as any business does legal business, it is fine. Congress pointed out how policies are tweaked to favour the Adani group. However, if a company is doing business legally following necessary norms, there is no issue at all,” Kharge noted.

“Adani has one of the biggest factories in Gulbarga for 60 years now,” Kharge pointed out.

Advertisement

Adani Group on Wednesday announced at the World Economic Forum 2024 at Davos that it has signed four MoUs with Telangana Government for investment of over Rs 12,400 crore in the state. The MoUs will help build the foundations for economic growth of Telangana that is green, sustainable, inclusive, and transformative, the company said in a release here, the company said in a press release.

The Supreme Court earlier this month refused to transfer the probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant to a special investigation team and directed market regulator SEBI to complete its probe into two pending cases within three months.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. WWE superstars who could return at WrestleMania 40

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  3. Akhilesh Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement