Hyderabad: While Congress and the INDI alliance have time and again demanded probe in the Adani-Hindenburg matter, the Congress government in Telangana in January extended a warm welcome to potential investments from the Adani Group in the state. A delegation from the Adani Group met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy earlier this year, expressing a keen interest in investing in Telangana, looking for viability to build a data centre and an aerospace project.

While Reddy's recent meeting with the Adani Group delegation has snowballed into a controversy, with Telangana BJP leaders questioning the credentials of the allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi linking Adani’s Group's rise with favouritism by the Union government, Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday justified the Congress stand.

“As long as any business does legal business, it is fine. Congress pointed out how policies are tweaked to favour the Adani group. However, if a company is doing business legally following necessary norms, there is no issue at all,” Kharge noted.

“Adani has one of the biggest factories in Gulbarga for 60 years now,” Kharge pointed out.

Adani Group on Wednesday announced at the World Economic Forum 2024 at Davos that it has signed four MoUs with Telangana Government for investment of over Rs 12,400 crore in the state. The MoUs will help build the foundations for economic growth of Telangana that is green, sustainable, inclusive, and transformative, the company said in a release here, the company said in a press release.

The Supreme Court earlier this month refused to transfer the probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant to a special investigation team and directed market regulator SEBI to complete its probe into two pending cases within three months.