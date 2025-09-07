'Congress is Like a Student That Doesn't Study, Blames Evms After They Fail': BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

Bengaluru: BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday took a dig at Congress, and said the party behaves like a student who does not study, fails exams, and then blames EVMs instead of accepting defeat.

Bhatia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader working to fulfil the dreams of the Constitution, highlighting his role in abrogating Article 370 and pushing for change and development in the country.

Speaking to the reporters, Gaurav Bhatia said, "Dr. BR Ambedkar gave the constitution to the nation, and if there is a leader who is ensuring that the dreams of the constitution are being fulfilled, it is PM Modi. The people of the country, as well as those in Karnataka, want change and development. No one can stop the One Nation, One Election. Everyone is aware that Article 370, which had the word 'temporary' in its name, was not abrogated by the Congress; however, PM Modi did so."

Bhatia added "The BJP, like a good student, performs well in the exam, and later we thank the people, whereas the Congress is like a student that doesn't study, and after they fail, they blame the EVMs; they say that SIR should not be implemented in various states. It shows that the petty politics of the corrupt Congress party and its ideologies have been rejected all over the country," Bhatia added

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Election Commission of India, questioning whether the poll body has become "BJP's back-office for vote theft".

In a post on X, Kharge shared a media report on the alleged EC's decision to withhold details in a probe related to voter fraud in Karnataka's Aland Constituency.

Kharge shared the chronological details of what he believed was the "massive deletion" of voters in the Aland constituency ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023.