Congress leader Veerappa Moily Casts Doubts on PM Modi's 11-day Fast for Ram Temple Consecration

Chikkaballapur: Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Veerappa Moily insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by questioning the latter's 11-day fast for the consecration of the Ram Temple by stating that "no one can survive fasting for 11 days".

The former chief minister of Karnataka made a major accusation, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has defiled the temple of Lord Ram by lying."

He said, “In the opinion of doctors, that is impossible to fast for 11 days. Modi said he was fasting, but it did not look like he was fasting.”

While talking to the media persons at Chikkaballapur, he alleged, "While I was on a morning walk with the doctor, he told me, "A human cannot stay alive; if he is alive, then what is the miracle?" Therefore, I doubt if he has fasted. If he had entered the sanctum sanctorum without fasting, then that place becomes impure, and the power won't get generated from that place."

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast following the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple. The prime minister began his unique 11-day religious fast on January 12.

PM Modi Concluded Fast January 22 At Ayodhya Ram Mandir

After receiving "Charanamrit," a sweet beverage produced with milk used in rituals, from Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, he broke his fast.

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj also praised PM Modi's commitment to finishing his 11-day rites.

The Prime Minister thanked everyone in an audio clip posted on his official YouTube page for attending a "historic" and "auspicious" event.

"I have only 11 days left for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram temple. I trust that God has chosen me to represent the people of India during the consecration. With this in mind, I am beginning a special ritual for the next 11 days, starting today," he stated in the audio message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly followed strict guidelines and traditions leading up to the consecration rite, or "pran-pratistha."

According to reports, he followed the strict 'Yam Rules,' which are an 11-day program centered around meditation-based mind, body, and soul purification. It is also said that he adhered to a strict 'sattvic' diet, meaning he avoided eating non-vegetarian cuisine, onions, and garlic. The Prime Minister reportedly drank just fruit, slept on the floor with just a blanket, and drank coconut water.











