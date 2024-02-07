Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Congress leader Veerappa Moily Casts Doubts on PM Modi's 11-day Fast for Ram Temple Consecration

The former chief minister of Karnataka made a major accusation, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has defiled the temple of Lord Ram by lying."

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chikkaballapur: Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Veerappa Moily insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by questioning the latter's 11-day fast for the consecration of the Ram Temple by stating that "no one can survive fasting for 11 days". 

The former chief minister of Karnataka made a major accusation, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has defiled the temple of Lord Ram by lying." 

Advertisement

He said, “In the opinion of doctors, that is impossible to fast for 11 days. Modi said he was fasting, but it did not look like he was fasting.”

While talking to the media persons at Chikkaballapur, he alleged, "While I was on a morning walk with the doctor, he told me, "A human cannot stay alive; if he is alive, then what is the miracle?" Therefore, I doubt if he has fasted. If he had entered the sanctum sanctorum without fasting, then that place becomes impure, and the power won't get generated from that place."

Advertisement

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast following the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple. The prime minister began his unique 11-day religious fast on January 12.

PM Modi Concluded Fast January 22 At Ayodhya Ram Mandir 

After receiving "Charanamrit," a sweet beverage produced with milk used in rituals, from Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, he broke his fast.

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj also praised PM Modi's commitment to finishing his 11-day rites.

Advertisement

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi breaks his fast after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/Zng1IHJ2FJ

— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Prime Minister thanked everyone in an audio clip posted on his official YouTube page for attending a "historic" and "auspicious" event.

Advertisement

"I have only 11 days left for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram temple. I trust that God has chosen me to represent the people of India during the consecration. With this in mind, I am beginning a special ritual for the next 11 days, starting today," he stated in the audio message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly followed strict guidelines and traditions leading up to the consecration rite, or "pran-pratistha."

Advertisement

According to reports, he followed the strict 'Yam Rules,' which are an 11-day program centered around meditation-based mind, body, and soul purification. It is also said that he adhered to a strict 'sattvic' diet, meaning he avoided eating non-vegetarian cuisine, onions, and garlic. The Prime Minister reportedly drank just fruit, slept on the floor with just a blanket, and drank coconut water.

 



 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries5 minutes ago

  3. Teen Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class Board Exams With Left Hand

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement