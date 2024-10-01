sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Congress Made Huge Attempt To Instigate Farmers, Youth Against The BJP: PM Modi At Haryana Rally

Published 17:49 IST, October 1st 2024

Congress Made Huge Attempt To Instigate Farmers, Youth Against The BJP: PM Modi At Haryana Rally

PM Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress, saying it made a huge attempt to instigate farmers and the youth against the BJP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Congress Made Huge Attempt To Instigate Farmers, Youth Against The BJP: PM Modi At Haryana Rally
Congress Made Huge Attempt To Instigate Farmers, Youth Against The BJP: PM Modi At Haryana Rally | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:49 IST, October 1st 2024