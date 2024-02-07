Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Questions Balakot Airstrike, Asks For 'Proof'

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, launched a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led govt in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Radhika Dhawad
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Ram Mandir
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, launched a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha on Monday. 

Slamming Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chowdhury quipped, “What happened in Balakot (airstrike) is still unclear. Where is the proof (of the airstrike)? We have no information on the airstrike.”

Advertisement

Besides, ANI quoted the MP by stating, "Not even a word on security concerns was mentioned in President's Address...The situation in Ladakh is deteriorating day by day...What is happening in Maldives?..." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...I express my disagreement with whatever he said in connection with China and LAC. I condemn this..."

#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises the issues of Ladakh and Maldives, in the House.

He says, "...Not even a word on security concerns was mentioned in President's Address...The situation in Ladakh is deteriorating day by day...What is… pic.twitter.com/UcJYTKMTh3

— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024


Speaking further about the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023, Chowdhury said, "Among 180 countries, India ranks 93rd in the Corruption Perception Index. India is the least happy nation."

He added that the Muslim community also live in India and nothing should be done (by the BJP) that would scare them.  

Advertisement

He pointed out, "All international agencies have stated that there were no serious consequences in Balakot (airstrike). It's crucial to address how we are consistently encountering challenges in foreign policy and security matters, with this pattern repeating since 2014. The ongoing developments in the Maldives are concerning, especially during the current elections where 'India out' slogans are being raised. This prompts the question, where were you during that time?"

earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's skepticism about the Congress securing even 40 Lok Sabha seats, Chowdhury, who's the state's Congress chief, suggested the possibility of an 'understanding' between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Chowdhury remarked, "The BJP asserts that we (Congress) won't secure many seats, and now the TMC supremo is echoing the same sentiment. This seems to indicate a 'setting' between the two parties."
 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement