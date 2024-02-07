Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, launched a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Slamming Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chowdhury quipped, “What happened in Balakot (airstrike) is still unclear. Where is the proof (of the airstrike)? We have no information on the airstrike.”

Besides, ANI quoted the MP by stating, "Not even a word on security concerns was mentioned in President's Address...The situation in Ladakh is deteriorating day by day...What is happening in Maldives?..." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...I express my disagreement with whatever he said in connection with China and LAC. I condemn this..."

#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises the issues of Ladakh and Maldives, in the House.



He says, "...Not even a word on security concerns was mentioned in President's Address...The situation in Ladakh is deteriorating day by day...What is… pic.twitter.com/UcJYTKMTh3 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024



Speaking further about the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023, Chowdhury said, "Among 180 countries, India ranks 93rd in the Corruption Perception Index. India is the least happy nation."

He added that the Muslim community also live in India and nothing should be done (by the BJP) that would scare them.

He pointed out, "All international agencies have stated that there were no serious consequences in Balakot (airstrike). It's crucial to address how we are consistently encountering challenges in foreign policy and security matters, with this pattern repeating since 2014. The ongoing developments in the Maldives are concerning, especially during the current elections where 'India out' slogans are being raised. This prompts the question, where were you during that time?"

earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's skepticism about the Congress securing even 40 Lok Sabha seats, Chowdhury, who's the state's Congress chief, suggested the possibility of an 'understanding' between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Speaking to the media, Chowdhury remarked, "The BJP asserts that we (Congress) won't secure many seats, and now the TMC supremo is echoing the same sentiment. This seems to indicate a 'setting' between the two parties."

