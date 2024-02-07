Advertisement

New Delhi: Minutes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25, Congress MP DK Suresh stoked a fresh controversy by demanding a ‘separate South India country’. DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, said, "Central government is giving south Indian states tax money to North India. We (South India) are facing financial problem. If this injustice is not corrected, we have to demand separate nation", the Congress leader said.

'Hindi Being Imposed On Us'

"We are seeing our funds and taxes being given to North Indian states, Hindi belt. This is an injustice to us, Hindi is being imposed on us. Time may come when people of South India may ask for a separate country", DK Suresh said.

'I Belong to Single India'

On the other hand, distancing himself from his brother's controversial remark, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while speaking to Republic Kannada said, "I belong to a single India, everything from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is the same." However, he claimed that the feeling of the people (from Karnataka) was that we should get what North India got."

Echoing similar sentiments, CM Siddaramaiah asserted that ‘tax distribution is unfair’.

Netizens Demand Action Against DK Suresh

Hitting out at DK Suresh, netizens demanded action against DK Suresh for trying to ‘Break India’. “Arrest #Dksuresh for trying to break India again like Pakistan. Shame on anti-India congress”, a social media user wrote on X.

Echoing similar sentiments, another X user said, that some people allegedly belonging to the ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang are trying to divide India.

Demand For Separate South Indian Nation Not New

The call for a separate South Indian nation is not new. Earlier DMK, MP A Raja had warned the Centre to give Tamil Nadu more rights or else the next stage would be a battle for separate nationhood. “I am telling Amit Shah and the Prime Minister with utmost humility, I implore you in the presence of (our) leaders on the dais, our chief minister is journeying on the path of Anna (CN Annadurai, former CM and DMK founder), do not push us on the path of Periyar. Do not make us seek a separate country. Give state autonomy and we will not rest till then", A Raja had said.