  • Congress Rocked By MUDA Scam Again: After Siddaramaiah, Kharge’s Family Offers To Return Land

Published 20:28 IST, October 13th 2024

Congress Rocked By MUDA Scam Again: After Siddaramaiah, Kharge’s Family Offers To Return Land

MUDA Scam: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s family-owned Siddhartha Vihar Trust has offered to return the 5-acre land allotted to it after Siddaramaiah.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's family embroiled in MUDA scam after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's family embroiled in MUDA scam after Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Image: PTI
  • 3 min read
