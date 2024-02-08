English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Congress to Meet Allies from Maharashtra in Delhi Today for Seat-Sharing Talks

The gathering takes place against the backdrop of the party of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing that they will run for 23 seats in Maharashtra.

Digital Desk
mva
Congress is scheduled to meet with their allies from Maharashtra today in Delhi. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: In the Opposition camp's ongoing efforts to share seats in order to challenge the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is scheduled to meet with their allies from Maharashtra today in Delhi.

The gathering takes place against the backdrop of the party of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing that they will run for 23 seats in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UddhavThackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut told ANI, “...We have called an important meeting here today to discuss Maharashtra's seat sharing. Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP have been called...There is no fight (regarding seats) in Maharashtra...There can be some differences on 2-3 seats but we will have a discussion over it...”

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut says, "...We have called an important meeting here today to discuss Maharashtra's seat sharing. Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP have been called...There is no fight (regarding seats) in Maharashtra...There can be some… pic.twitter.com/0CUQPqayUf

— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

His party, no longer referred to as the "original" Shiv Sena, is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar.

In order to fight together in this year's elections, the Congress and other regional parties, such as the AAP, Trinamool, and DMK, formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) last July. 

However, as they attempt to make room for one another in shared electoral spaces, seat-sharing continues to be a major obstacle.

Even though Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received the party's name and symbol, Thackeray's party suffered a significant blow, but it is still a powerful force in Maharashtra. 

Sanjay Raut, his closest aide, stirred controversy last month when he declared their party would run for 23 of Maharashtra's 48 seats. However, Thackeray later gave his party's word that nothing would be done to harm the alliance.

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

