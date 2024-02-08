Congress Vs Congress: Top Leader Says Party Rejecting Ram Mandir Invite 'Matter of Misfortune'

Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday censured his party's decision of turning down the invite for consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, by saying that all political parties should accept the invite as rejection of the same will become matter of ‘misfortune.’

“It's a matter of good fortune for us that we are seeing the construction of the temple with our own eyes. Lord Ram was incarnated on the day of Ram Navami. January 22 is the date of re-establishment of Ramrajya in india,” the Congress leader said.

“I want to appeal to all the political parties to accept the invitation of Ram Temple. Accepting a temple invitation is a matter of good fortune, rejecting a matter of misfortune,” Acharya Pramod added.

Acharya Pramod schools Digvijaya Singh

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and asked that what is the consecration about when the construction is not complete. He further stated that the consecration in Ayodhya is a crooked attempt to benefit by making this an election issue.

In response to Digvijaya Singh's remark on Ram Mandir, Acharya Pramod said, “Leaders should avoid interpreting religion as we are from Ram, and Ram is not from us. Don't create obstacles in auspicious work. This is the featival for the followers of Sanatan Dharma.”

