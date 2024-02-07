Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

INDI Crumbles as Congress Women Workers Hit Streets Against Left Govt in Kerala | WATCH

The protest against the Kerala government, led by Jebi Mather and Bindu Krishna, took a tumultuous turn as tensions escalated.

Isha Bhandari
Protest Turns Violent as All India Mahila Congress Condemns Kerala Govt Over Price Hike
Protest Turns Violent as All India Mahila Congress Condemns Kerala Govt Over Price Hike | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Thiruvananthapuram: Members of the All India Mahila Congress staged a protest against the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, expressing vehement dissatisfaction over the rising prices of essential commodities and other issues. The protest, led by Jebi Mather and Bindu Krishna, took a tumultuous turn as tensions escalated. 

Watch the All India Mahila Congress staging protest 

Protesters, armed with party flags, utensils, and earthen pots, passionately shouted slogans to highlight their concerns. As the demonstration intensified, the situation turned violent, leading activists to breach barricades and hurl earthen pots at the police. In response, law enforcement employed water cannons to disperse the agitated Congress women workers.

According to Manorama News, the protesters attempted to push through the barricades, prompting the police to utilize water cannons once again. Undeterred, the activists persisted, scaling the barricades to continue their protest against the Kerala government.

Why the protest? 

The strike, driven by the surge in prices of essential commodities, particularly rice, drew attention to the challenges faced by the people of Kerala. 

Opposition leader VD Saetheesan criticized the state's handling of the situation, accusing the government of prioritizing waste and corruption over addressing the sharp rise in prices.

During the protest, MP Jebi Mather, also the President of Mahila Congress in Kerala, and three other activists sustained injuries. Mather was subsequently transported to a hospital. She expressed concerns about the impact of price hikes and insufficient stocks in Supplyco Maveli stores, making life difficult for the people in Kerala, as reported by Asia Net News.

This protest follows earlier demonstrations by Congress Mahila Morcha workers in Thiruvananthapuram, addressing the Vandiperiyar murder and rape case in December 2023. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

