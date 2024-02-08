English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Controversy Surrounding Nursery Admissions: Allegations of MISUSE of Management Quota Persist

Concerns arise over the management quota seats, constituting 5 to 20 percent, being exploited.

Isha Bhandari
Management Quota for Nursery Admissions Seats on Sale
Management Quota for Nursery Admissions Seats on Sale | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Despite the city government's attempts to enhance transparency in nursery admissions in private schools, concerns arise over the management quota seats, constituting 5 to 20 percent, being exploited. Parents attending the 'draw of lots' have reported schools soliciting donations to secure a seat under the management quota. 

Sumit Vohra, founder of nurseryadmissionsportal.com, confirmed the issue, stating that some schools seek donations for seats meant for the school's management committee members.

Private School Defends Management Quota 

In response, a private school in East Delhi defended the management quota, asserting it is meant for parents willing to volunteer for vocational courses from class 5 onwards. The principal clarified that the quota isn't intended for monetary donations but for parents contributing expertise in areas like IT or garment manufacturing.

Parents Argue 

However, disgruntled parents argue that such explanations are irrelevant when schools fail to mention the management quota on their websites before the lottery system is implemented. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had previously labeled the management quota a "scam" aimed at exploiting people, leading to the Delhi government's order scrapping the admission criteria, a move challenged in the Delhi High Court.

The court, in February 2016, asserted that the autonomy of private unaided schools regarding nursery admissions cannot be restricted by an office order but must comply with the law. While supporting autonomy, the court also urged investigation and resolution of any malpractices in nursery admissions criteria in private unaided schools. 

The controversy continues to fuel debates on the purpose and implementation of the management quota in nursery admissions.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

